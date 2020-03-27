CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Opens Up About Her Relationship & More! [VIDEO]

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are having more problems with their custody battle and it doesn’t sound good.  Baby Dream has suffered burns while in Rob’s care and Chyna is fighting for custody.

In other news, Da Brat opens up about her relationship and her surprise birthday gift. She goes into detail about being in a public relationship and the team cheers her on and congratulates her on love!

Tune in to hear all the tea!

 

