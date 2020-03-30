CLOSE
Hot Spot: Essence Fest Is Postponed, Drake’s Jumbo Jet & More [VIDEO]

Essence Festival is now postponed until the fall due to coronavirus even though Drake thinks it’s still okay to fly in his jumbo jet.

Diddy is extending a helping hand to help health care workers.  He says forget about waiting on the president, and he’s coming up with a plan.

Hitmaka, aka Yung Berg, has a protection order on him because of the woman who he pistol-whipped.

When can life just go back to normal?!

