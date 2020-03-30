CLOSE
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: He Won’t Divorce Me !?

How selfish can one person be when they are ready to move on from you.  He’s torn between two lovers but he is making you feel like the fool because he’s got a whole new family but won’t give you the decency of a divorce.  What do you do?

Get mad like this lady did and drop a cry for understanding to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find WTH!!

Check out the WHY won’t he let her go from Sam Sylk and Bijou Star below.

Dear Sam

Why would a man who abandoned his wife to be with his sea turtle chia pet mistress not want to at least start the divorce proceedings, or not even follow through with signing the divorce papers? The demonic emotional killer and abuser has a new ready made family, and has paid no interest in divorcing me. This absolutely makes no sense? Why would an individual go to that extreme and not want to divorce? Thank you #samsylkshow

