The Bijou Star Files: Amazon Employee Fired, Auntie Maxine Goes Off

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine extends closure of K-12 schools to May 1

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Monday that he has extended the closure of K-12 schools to at least May 1. Read More

Federal judge blocks Ohio from using coronavirus health order to restrict abortions. Read More

Auntie Maxine Waters Goes In On Trump on Twitter

Enough is enough, Democratic congresswoman from California, Maxine Waters, took to her Twitter page and went in on Donald Trump for his response to the pandemic. Read More

Offset Shuts Down Cheating Rumors After Livestream

“I know y’all making something out of nothing out of that stream when I was playing the game, and my girl came in the room, and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell y’all say, I put the phone up. We got so much negative energy already in the air…sickness… Don’t bring none of that negativity to my family, man,” he said. “We chilling, man. We ain’t in y’all way. Everything positive.” Read More

Virginia Governor Issues Stay-At-Home Order For All Residents Until June 10th Due To Previous Self-Quarantine Orders Being Ignored.

Governor Northam has had enough and is putting his foot down, after multiple people headed to the local beaches this past weekend, Virginia has officially ordered ALL residents to stay inside their homes until June 10th unless it’s for essential services. Read More

Mayor Bill de Blasio Says New Yorkers Who Refuse To Practice Social Distancing Will Face A Fine

As the cases for the coronavirus continue to skyrocket in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio has introduced a new consequence to those who refuse to practice social distancing, that will cost violators anywhere from $250 to $500. Is that fine high enough? Read More

Florida Megachurch Pastor Arrested For Ignoring Social-Distancing Order, Held Packed Church Service Instead

Florida pastor, Rodney Howard-Browne, held two church services, packed with hundreds of people, has now been arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and violating health and safety rules. Read More

Two Washington Church Members Dead, 45 Sick With Coronavirus After Attending Choir Practice

They assumed they were safe however and happily attended choir practice but now a Washington Church choir is in shock after 45 members contracted coronavirus and 2 died after attending practice. Read More

Real House Wives of____ reality TV King, Andy Cohen Returns To Work And Gives Update On His Health Following Coronavirus Diagnosis, “Happy To Report I’m Feeling Better” Read More

Amazon Delivery Driver Who Was Caught On Video Spitting On Customer’s Package Has Officially Been Fired and Is Facing Potential Legal Actions. Read More

A Section Of New York City’s Central Park Is Now Being Used As A Makeshift Hospital

Central Park’s East Meadow on the Upper East Side, which is normally an ideal spot for picnics and sunbathing, was converted Sunday into a 68-bed field hospital designed as a respiratory care unit…Read More

Johnson & Johnson to Begin Testing Coronavirus Vaccine in September

Johnson & Johnson is planning to begin clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine with the goal of having it ready for distribution sometime in early 2021. Read More

Ford, GE Plan to Produce 50,000 Ventilators in 100 Days

Ford Motor and GE Healthcare plan to produce 50,000 ventilators within the next 100 days at a facility in Michigan to assist with the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

A Five-Minute Portable Coronavirus Test is on the Way

On Friday the FDA gave emergency authorization to Abbot Laboratories to begin mass producing what will be the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for COVID-19. Read more

Trader Joe’s Say’s Not So Fast To Returns with New Policy

Trader Joe’s has instituted a new company-wide return policy … “Due to the current circumstances we are unable to accept returns on overbought products. Read More

