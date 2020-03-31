Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star RealityHour: His Cabin Fever Got me Thinking

He’s got cabin fever, you got cabin fever, y’all got cabin fever 🎶 but does that necessarily mean he’s cheating?

A lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , because her husbands movements during the coronavirus pandemic, seems sketchy now that he is supposed to be sheltering in.

Take a look below

Dear Sam,

My husband is a supervisor at his job and all of his employees are working from home. Now I got that first week they worked from home there was a transition period, but for whatever reason my husband is still finding a reason to be gone all day long. I never thought I had any marriage problems until this pandemic. Over the weekend he was cool Monday hit and he was like “look I gotta work” and he can work from home just like the rest. I even fixed up an office area for him at home and he got mad and told me to mind my business. He is tense all the time, he receives text ,messages and emails now all times of the night. I don’t want to think he has been cheating on me, however I’m terrified that with me not knowing for real where he is going that he’ll bring that virus home with him. He thinks I’m just being paranoid taking the pandemic a little too far. How does a couple survive when we are not use to being around each other what is supposed to be 24 hrs a day? And should I trust my instincts that something else is going on?

