GED Section: Faith & COVID-19

Pastors decided not to cancel service, they still held church and put themselves and their church members at risk. D.L. says people “they risked their lives” in order to attend church instead of using the “discernment” God gave us and being wise. Ir was unwise for pastors to call their congregations together and for those people to attend. People love to say that God spoke to them but D.L. noticed that when people say that they’re often saying he told them what they wanted to hear. Sometimes God is saying “be wise’ and “stay home.” He gave us technology, use it from your home. The pastors encouraging people to come to church and the prideful president now have blood on their hands.

