Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour: Should I Let My Ex Back In?

We are one in the COVID-19 pandemic, but what do you do if your ex’s new woman doesn’t feel that way and puts him out now he doesn’t have anywhere to stay? Would you let him back In?
A lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , because she and her ex moved on now he needs to shelter in place in her basement but isn’t sure if she should because she has a new man that is sheltering in his own place.
Find out what happens below:
Dear Sam,
I used date this guy and we were living together for a long minute things didn’t work out we both moved on. I’m dating someone else now, and we don’t live together it’s been tuff with everything thing that’s been going on but we are good. My ex reached out to me and said that his new girl put him and his son out and they have been staying in his car. He asked could they stay with me until this crisis is over because he doesn’t have anywhere to go no family except his elderly mom which they are trying to stay away from. He said they are willing to stay in my basement. Is it a good idea to let him move in until the curve flattens out?
