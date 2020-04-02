LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Pie Co. Steps In to Give Away Free Pizza to Displaced Workers

It has been a tough season due to the coronavirus disease, especially for thousands who have lost jobs, temporarily or permanently. That can make it hard for those to afford a lot, especially a bite to eat.

One pizza company in Northeast Ohio has decided to pay it forward by helping out those who were displaced.

The Ohio Pie Co., home of the ‘Ohio style pizza,’ has announced that it is giving away up to 300 pizzas on Apr. 6 at its Brunswick location.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

In addition to the company giving away 100 pizzas, they are also currently accepting $5 donations to ‘donate a pizza,’ up to 200 donations. If you have lost your job or are temporarily out of work, all you have to do is be one of the first 300 people at their shop, (1315 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212), on Monday April 6, at 3:00 p.m. and you can pick up your free pizza.

With a deal like this, you can bet the line will be long, but it is worth checking out.

