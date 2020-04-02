CORONAVIRUS: Catholic Diocese of Cleveland to Extend Mass Dispensation Through Early May

With Ohio’s stay-at-home order now extended until May 1, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has also decided to extend its order that “dispenses” those from their responsibility to attend Mass through May 3.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“This decision has not been taken lightly and, as your bishops, together with you, we recognize the sacrifice we are called to make by being physically distanced from the Holy Eucharist and from one another,” the diocese said.

The Diocese says it will try have its services streamed or broadcasted for those who want to see or hear the Masses.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images