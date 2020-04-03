Oprah Winfrey Is Stepping Up Donating 10 Mil to COVID-19 Relief

Oprah Winfrey has caught some heat in the recent past for her alleged views on things, however in the grand scheme of things when help is needed Oprah is there, in recognition that we all no matter how rich or poor are in this together as it is being reported that Oprah Winfrey is donating $10 Million for Americans with COVID-19 relief.
According to Oprah Winfrey’s Instagram page:
“I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up,”
Check out Oprah’s post below
@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @leonardodicaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.
