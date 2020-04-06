Prayers: Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Murdered Age 35

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that the son of singer Chico DeBarge, Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles at the age of 35 years old.
According to a statement by the police department:
“Per Sgt. Fisher, Van Nuys Area Watch Commander, a homicide occurred at the above location. The victim (M/B/35 yrs) was found with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by LAFD. There is no suspect information. The victim is homeless. It is unknown if it is gang-related.”
Chico DeBarge is one of the youngest brothers of the late Bobby DeBarge and Tommy Debarge of the legendary MOTOWN singing group SWITCH, members of DeBarge and El DeBarge, who is most notably known for his hit single ‘Talk To Me’. In 2003 Chico DeBarge was stabbed outside a Philadelphia nightclub by an alleged member of the mafia, while tour with Tyler Perry’s hit play that later became a movie Why Did I Get Married?.
There are no suspects being reported at this time, however the murder is being investigated.
We be keeping the members of the DeBarge family uplifted in our prayers.
