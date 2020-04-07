Wendy Williams Went Live And Went in On NeNe About Protocol? [VIDEO]

Don’t you hate when you are doing something on your phone and all the sudden you get a phone call that interrupts what your doing? How about when you go LIVE and someone invites you in? Does that tick you off or Nah?

As it pertains to NeNe self-quarantining then asking her friend Wendy to jump in on the LIVE, ticked off would be the answer.

Daytime talk show host Wendy Williams that stopped doing her show live early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, and has decided to do her show live from home recently, got a little upset when RHOA NeNe Leakes keeping engaged with her fans went LIVE then invited Wendy in. Wendy Williams hung-up on NeNe. NeNe said her girl hung up on her, then her girl Wendy Williams went Live, and OFF!

According to Wendy Williams you don’t do something like that all the sudden without giving her a heads up, Wendy Williams says NeNe Leakes broke protocol and that she’s a real professional:

“I’m not slumming by being some add-on out of a suitcase for some housewife.”

But speaking of protocol… was protocol followed when Wendy Williams read her friend NeNe Leakes private text message in front of a studio audience? #IJS

Is the pot calling the kettle black?

Check out the video below