WTH!? Baltimore Police Officer Caught On Video Coughing On Residents!?

Things have been scary and hectic during the war on the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of terrible information as well as lack of education in communities where people for a number of reasons don’t understand whats going on. But instead of taking on an each one teach one approach, a Baltimore police officer decided to do the, when in Rome do as the Romans do, while being video taped, now he is under investigation.

A Baltimore police officer scene in the video below, was walking through a housing development when he intentionally started coughing what appears on hecklers that were outside. One of the women can be heard say, black people don’t get the virus.

After the video went viral, The department’s Public Integrity Bureau in Baltimore launched an internal investigation:

“The Department takes Covid-19 very seriously and we do not condone any action by our members which may be perceived as making light of the Covid-19 pandemic,”

See the video below.

