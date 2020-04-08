CNN Commentator Van Jones Message For The Black Community [VIDEO]

CNN commentator and advocate for social justice used his platform to convey a powerful message to the black community in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it can/will impact the African American community, after the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams stated that Black Americans are at higher risk for COVID-19 because of low economic status making it harder for social distancing, as well as black people have a higher rate of diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.

Van Jones voiced his frustration about the dangerous rumor that black people couldn’t get COVID-19 and how the effects of not being uninsured could be a catastrophe to the black community.

Van Jones is steering the ship that is called REFORM Alliance a criminal justice reform organization that began with $50 million in funding, spear headed by rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill.

Check out Van Jones passionate message about the reality of COVID-19 in the black community in the video below.

