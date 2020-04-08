The Bijou Star Files: R. Kelly Is Trapped In The Closet For Real!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 8, 2020: See video and stories below

Judge Denies R. Kelly’s Request For Early Release Due To The Coronavirus

Kelly was hoping his plea to be released from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center would be granted due to the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, things are not going his way, as it has reportedly been determined that he is not among the inmates impacted by the disease.

JOEL OSTEEN I’m Having Virtual Easter WITH KANYE, MARIAH & TYLER PERRY!!!

Joel Osteen's still going big with his Easter service amid the coronavirus pandemic, but for safety purposes his Lakewood Church in Houston will welcome Kanye West, Mariah Carey and Tyler Perry on Easter Sunday to deliver messages of love and support to his massive audience remotely … for a virtual service

Woman Reportedly Sues Fetty Wap for Allegedly Strangling and Punching Her

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the woman says the incident took place in June 2019, when she was invited to a party at Wap's home. In the suit, she alleges that Wap was inebriated and "without any justification or provocation," he became physically aggressive towards a number of people, including her.

Walgreens Manager Helplessly Films Four Women Looting Store [Video]

Looting at San Francisco pharmacies is a daily occurrence, according to a local manager. "It's becoming a looting pandemic."

CORONAVIRUS L.A. AIR QUALITY BEST IN DECADES …

The notorious Los Angeles smog is nowhere insight, and the city's enjoying its longest stretch of good air quality in at least 40 years — but of course, the reason for that, the coronavirus pandemic that subsequent shutdown of most commerce and travel.

Actress Roseanne Barr Claims Coronavirus Is Out To ‘Get Rid Of My Generation’ + Says She’s ‘Devising A Lawsuit’ To ‘F*** Over Everybody’ In Hollywood

Roseanne Barr is the latest celebrity to share her conspiracy theorist thoughts on COVID-19. Keri Hilson previously said she was convinced the pandemic was caused by 5G signals. Russell Simmons also claimed that the coronavirus was due to people eating animals.

Ohio restaurants now able to sell take-out liquor, cocktails Gov. Mike DeWine says

Any Ohio restaurant with a liquor permit now will be able to sell alcoholic drinks, including limited quantities of hard liquor and cocktails, to take-out or delivery customers, under an emergency rule approved Tuesday by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

WTH!? Trump removes watchdog tapped for $2T coronavirus rescue oversight

President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general tapped to chair a special oversight board of the $2.2 trillion economic package intended to help businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday. "I'll be the oversight," Trump declared as lawmakers were finalizing the rescue plan.

Ohio Chief Justice asks mayor’s courts to postpone most hearings, release jailed defendants amid coronavirus pandemic

Ohio Supreme Court's Chief Justice on Tuesday recommended that mayor's courts around the state postpone non-essential court hearings and release from custody people whose health problems make them susceptible to serious illness should they catch the coronavirus.

China Ends Wuhan Lockdown, but Normal Life Is a Distant Dream

China on Wednesday ended its lockdown of Wuhan, the city that has reopened after more than 10 weeks is a profoundly damaged one, a place whose recovery will be watched worldwide for lessons on how populations move past pain and calamity of such staggering magnitude.

Trump Says The Black Community Is Getting Hit ‘Very, Very Hard’ By Coronavirus

Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that the coronavirus is strongly affecting the black community among other groups in the U.S.Trump said African Americans are disproportionately getting infected and dying of COVID-19.

“We’re doing everything in our power to address this challenge, it’s a tremendous challenge. It’s terrible,” Trump said during a White House briefing with reporters. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Hints She Could Get Pregnant While Quarantining with Common

Tiffany Haddish and Common are no longer hiding their relationship while being holed up in their home amid the coronavirus crisis. Confirming the dating rumors and that they are quarantining together, the comedienne appeared during her boyfriend's video call with Cedric The Entertainer. Tiffany said "And because we've been on quarantine I can't get my depo shot, so let's see what happens!"

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Is Donating 1 Billion Dollars of His Personal Wealth to Coronavirus Relief

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has upped the ante as fars coronavirus relief contributions go. He announced via Twitter that he's donating 1 billion of his own money into a new fund dedicated to COVID-19 relief.

Illinois Mayor Sends Police to Break Up Coronavirus Party, Finds Wife There

Alton, Illinois Mayor Brant Walker is struggling to get people to stay at home… even at his home. According to the mayor "My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Self-Isolate Together, Willis’ Wife Reacts to Photo

Demi Moore and daughters Tallulah, Scout and Rumer Willis have been in lockdown together during the coronavirus pandemic — but on Monday, fans learned another surprising family member was there with them: Bruce Willis, however Bruce Willis wife and two kids are not with them. How does his new wife feel about this?

LOUISIANA PASTOR, If Parishioners Die After Contracting COVID-19 …IT’S A SACRIFICE FOR GOD AND FREEDOM!!!

"If they die … they die." according to the now-infamous Louisiana pastor, if any of his church members die from the virus, they'll have done so in the name of God and freedom.

WILDLIFE EXPERTS U.S. Bats Aren’t the Enemy

U.S. federal wildlife workers have been talking amongst themselves about a so-called bat fear that's spreading due to the pandemic — and they're saying it's misguided. They're also warning bat catchers to lay off for a while.

FLOODED HOTEL $10K IN DAMAGES!!!

A video started going viral Tuesday, and according to the guy who captured the scene on video, the trouble started around 7 PM at a Studio 6 motel in just outside Los Angeles. The guy who ran out of a flooding hotel room didn't only ruin the Nissan he jumped down onto, we've learned he racked up major damages to the room in the amount of 10K.

NEW YORK CITY SHUTS DOWN ALL PUBLIC BASKETBALL COURTS… 51% Of Rims Removed

Officials in New York City are making sure the famous public basketball courts are not a hub for the coronavirus … they've shut down ALL public courts and have begun removing rims.

24 HOUR FITNESS STILL CHARGING MEMBERS …While Gyms Are Closed!!!

24 Hour Fitness has some nerve they've been closed since March 16th however it's still charging members even though the coronavirus pandemic is forcing all of its gyms to remain closed.

L.A. MAKES MASKS MANDATORY …For Workers, Shoppers At Essential Businesses

Los Angeles is implementing a new coronavirus mandate that could eventually become standard across all major cities … everyone at an essential business is being ordered to cover their faces.

Huge Crowds, Long Lines, FOR UNEMPLOYMENT AND FOOD

Hialeah, Florida residents packed together, risking coronavirus exposure to line up for unemployment benefits.

NIKE TURNING SHOE PARTS INTO FACE SHIELDS… For COVID-19 Workers

When Nike was handed the opportunity to get involved in the country's fight against coronavirus, there was only one way to respond, just do it. The Swoosh announced its factories are pivoting to make full-face shields and powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) lenses to help healthcare workers in need.

BALTIMORE PD COP APPEARS TO COUGH ON CITIZENS.. As Intentional Response to Heckling

A Baltimore police officer reacted to residents outside at a housing complex by loudly coughing at residents without covering his mouth, and it's triggered an investigation.

