CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Does Having A Baby Ruin A Relationship? And Kanye West Wants To Leave Hip Hop [VIDEO]

Gary’s Tea talks about the debate of does having a baby with your partner ruin a relationship. The rapper, Lil Baby’s child’s mother went to Instagram live to say how she felt about her relationship prior to having their son.

Speaking of leaving, Kanye West wants to leave hip hop and tells his paster that it’s “the devil’s music” so he’s collaborating with Mariah Carey on a virtual Easter Sunday service.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Does Having A Baby Ruin A Relationship? And Kanye West Wants To Leave Hip Hop [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
CINDY WILLIAMS;PENNY MARSHALL;MICHAEL MCKEAN;DAVID L. LANDER
LOCAL NEWS: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr.…
 1 hour ago
04.08.20
Twitter CEO Donating $1 Billion To Fight COVID-19
 3 hours ago
04.08.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 4 hours ago
04.08.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Dej Loaf! Here Are 10 Of…
 6 hours ago
04.08.20
Exclusives
Close