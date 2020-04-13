CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cynthia ‘Hair Chameleon’ Bailey Debuts New Blonde Do

We need this wig in our collection ASAP.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17

Source: Bravo / Getty

Cynthia Bailey is a hair chameleon. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star looks good with any hairstyle and sis is switching it up on us again with this fabulous new do.

Bailey, who is under isolation with her soon-to-be hubby Mike Hill and their daughters, came through with a fun and flirty wig.The blonde and mahogany highlights naturally enhance her skin while giving her a brighter appearance.

Mike was one of the first people in her comments giving her the co-sign on her new look. “Beautiful,” he wrote.

Cynthia recently showed off her natural hair and face while participating in the #nomakeup challenge, started by her co-star and close friend Eva.

In other ‘RHOA’ news, this season’s reunion will be filmed online. “I think we’re gonna have real cameras and lighting… They’re gonna do their best to make it as great as possible. I mean we really have no other choice here we have to practice social distancing so this is the best that we can do,’ NeNe said in an Instagram Live.

And it’s going to be a doozy as Kenya has warned she’s going to bring receipts that will expose Porsha and NeNe as “frauds.”

This should be good!

RELATED STORIES:

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The 'RHOA' Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The 'RHOA' Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The 'RHOA' Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

[caption id="attachment_3073686" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself. The recently engaged Atlanta house wife alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?   Today, February 19th, the serial entrepreneur turns 52. To honor her, we’re revisiting 10 times Cynthia gave us her most versatile lewks.  

 

Cynthia ‘Hair Chameleon’ Bailey Debuts New Blonde Do  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 1 hour ago
04.13.20
Cynthia ‘Hair Chameleon’ Bailey Debuts New Blonde Do
 2 hours ago
04.13.20
20 items
So…Diddy Liked Draya’s Twerking But Not Lizzo’s? Interesting…
 4 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 4 hours ago
04.13.20
Exclusives
Close