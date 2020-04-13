Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: Help, Am I Stalker?

Sometimes when we have been in a long term relationship that just hasn’t been working your life seems so painful, however we find that sometimes when we leave that painful relationship, the fact that we left can be equally as painful because no matter how bad it was we have gotten used to that person. So letting go can be hard.

However a lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out if there is a thin line between letting go and being a stalker!?

Check out what happened below.

Dear Sam

I just broke up with my fiance’ from a long term relationship and I would like your advise on how to move on from where I am at now. I just don’t know how to move on. We agreed that we weren’t good for each other and to go our separate ways. I had some trust issues with him. But I find myself riding by his house, riding by his job, texting him to see if he is all right. I know what I’m doing isn’t right and even though we agreed to break up I’m still hurting. Any advice would help, how do I move on?

