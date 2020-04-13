CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour: Help, Am I Stalker?

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Sometimes when we have been in a long term relationship that just hasn’t been working your life seems so painful, however we find that sometimes when we leave that painful relationship, the fact that we left can be equally as painful because no matter how bad it was we have gotten used to that person.  So letting go can be hard.

However a lady reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out if there is a thin line between letting go and being a stalker!?

Check out what happened below.

Dear Sam

I just broke up with my fiance’ from a long term relationship and I would like your advise on how to move on from where I am at now. I just don’t know how to move on. We agreed that we weren’t good for each other and to go our separate ways. I had some trust issues with him. But I find myself riding by his house, riding by his job, texting him to see if he is all right. I know what I’m doing isn’t right and even though we agreed to break up I’m still hurting. Any advice would help, how do I move on?

(BTW: you can listen live to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK, Reality Hour, at 1:00 pm Monday through Friday at http://www.wzakcleveland.com)

- Relationships , advice , Bijou Star , dating , Love , marriage , radio , Radio Show , Reality Hour , Reality Rewind , Sam Sylk , Sam Sylk Show , The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 1 hour ago
04.13.20
Cynthia ‘Hair Chameleon’ Bailey Debuts New Blonde Do
 2 hours ago
04.13.20
20 items
So…Diddy Liked Draya’s Twerking But Not Lizzo’s? Interesting…
 4 hours ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 4 hours ago
04.13.20
Exclusives
Close