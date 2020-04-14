CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is Based In Shaker Heights !?

Kerry Washington

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

As we are picking up new things to do while we Shelter In Place due to the coronavirus pandemic, one of the top things to due is binge watch any and anything.  Well we found a show that is binge watch worthy to Northeast Ohio.  Why?  Not only because the Queen of ‘Scandal’ is in it, but the story plays out in Cleveland, Ohio’s own, the city of Shaker Heights.

Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere‘ a show based on a a best selling novel by Celeste Ng’s in 2017, stars Kerry Washington about a affluent family in Shaker Heights crosses path’s with a homeless single mother.  The series starts off with a Shaker mansion burning to the ground.

Although the drama series is excellently placed in detail in Shaker Heights, OH, it was actually filmed Los Angeles.

Check out the video below and add ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ on Hulu to your quarantine binge watch list today.

Slay Sis! ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Star Tiffany Boone Is Hollywood’s New It Girl!
12 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

binge watching , Cleveland , Hulu , Little Fires Everywhere , Ohio , SHAKER HEIGHTS

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 42 mins ago
04.14.20
Lockdown Hair Care: 5 Tips to Refresh Your…
 3 hours ago
04.14.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Da Brat! Her Trendsetting Style Through…
 3 hours ago
04.14.20
Kerry Washington
Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Is Based In Shaker…
 4 hours ago
04.14.20
Exclusives
Close