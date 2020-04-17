LHHATL Kirk Frost Shuts Down Rumors He Adopted His Wife Rasheeda !?

Messy Boot’s tried it the Frost’s shut her down.

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta stars Kirk Frost and his wife Rasheeda have weathered many messy storms in their relationship, the last one was when Kirk fathered a child out of wedlock and have came through them like champs.

Now it appears that with the COVID-19 pandemic and people quarantining, some folks are doing the most to be messy. According to a Twitter post by someone named ‘bootleg conspiracy theorist’ , much like the name, they tweeted that Kirk Frost had adopted his wife Rasheeda, who is about 14 years younger than her husband Kirk Frost, when she was a teenager, then compared Kirk to R. Kelly. The tweet made it to TMZ from there the rumor went viral.

Kirk adopted Rasheeda when shorty was 15…started having relations with her as a legal parent.. married her at 17 while he was 30. They been together for 20 years. He has 7 kids, 2 are hers. Why nobody compare him to Robert Kelly? — bootleg conspiracy theorist (@giomiooo) April 15, 2020

But Kirk Frost say’s let me shut this Sh@t down now:

Since people wanna talk here u go!

Kirk Frost decided to do a little tweeting of his own, posting a video with his wife Rasheeda by his side laughing at the ignorance of people coming for them on some ill pedophilia BS. Kirk said he wouldn’t have married a minor and Rasheeda say’s hell she wasn’t thinking about getting married at 17, folks need to go on with the that mess and leave them alone. That was the condensed clean version, hear exactly what they had to say below.

Here is the even crazier part, Ms. Bootleg’s response to Kirk Frost’s video…

Yo mama a bitch fytb.

Umm, you tell’em girl ?? Maybe she trying to get a spot on LHHATL !?

Since people wanna talk here u go! pic.twitter.com/ZSWxW1gnoV — Kirk (@FROST117) April 16, 2020

Yo mama a bitch fytb. https://t.co/JZVTbsCvO4 — bootleg conspiracy theorist (@giomiooo) April 16, 2020

