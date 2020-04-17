Beyonce’ Makes A Surprise Performance On “The Disney Family Singalong” [WATCH]

Entertainers joined together for a giant karaoke for “The Disney Family Singalong” that aired last night (April 16) to entertain families across the nation to uplift their spirits.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, stars like Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera, and the cast of High School Musical performed from the comfort of their homes and encouraged families at home to join in with the singalong. The performers sang the most popular Disney songs from your new and old favorite movies with the lyrics of each song at the bottom of the screen to help sing along.

The star-studded lineup of performers sang some of our favorites like “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from Hercules, “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, and “A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes”.

The program had children and parents participate by dancing along and also holding up signs encouraging and celebrating those working the front line, making sure to shout out every industry of essential workers. The heartfelt messages thanked medical staff, grocery store workers, and even their personal family members who are making a difference in the community.

Beyonce’ even surprised viewers as her performance was unannounced singing ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ with some words of encouragement for the special programming.

According to BuzzFeed News, Rob Mills, a senior vice president at ABC Entertainment said Bey sent in her video “in the nick of time” with only a few hours left to finish the editing of the singalong.

LISTEN: Beyonce performs "When You Wish Upon a Star" and dedicates the song to health care workers. Just Perfect.#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/Plkgxo2dcU — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 17, 2020

The Disney special included PSAs about Feeding America, a nonprofit that is working to make sure no one in the country goes hungry during coronavirus.

Executive producer Katie Mullan said the singalong special was inspired by viral videos from Italy of people singing from their balconies that showed “a moment where even though we’re all isolated and we can’t be together physically, we all feel connected.”

Beyonce' Makes A Surprise Performance On "The Disney Family Singalong" [WATCH]

Posted By @IndiaMonee Posted 2 hours ago

