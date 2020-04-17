CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Talks About Her New Album & T.I. & Tiny Say Music Is Ruining Marriages [VIDEO]

Disney gave all the family vibes yesterday with their family singalong and Beyonce’ made a surprise performance.

Nicki Minaj sat down with her former manager Fendi and mended their relationship and we can also expect a new album.

Hot Girl Summer is canceled and so is Megan’s label as she heads to court to fight the case.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Talks About Her New Album & T.I. & Tiny Say Music Is Ruining Marriages [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Skin Glow Up: 5 Sheet Masks That Will…
 9 hours ago
04.17.20
Celebrities Attend The 2019 World Lightweight & World Light Heavy Weight Championships Featuring Davis v. Gamboa & Pascal v. Jack
LHHATL Kirk Frost Shuts Down Rumors He Adopted…
 10 hours ago
04.17.20
2nd Annual Raheem Devaughn Holiday Charity Concert
Lovely Day: Raheem DeVaughn, Avery Sunshine, Kindred Plus,…
 10 hours ago
04.17.20
Kelly Rowland Returns With Her Sexy New Single,…
 11 hours ago
04.17.20
Exclusives
Close