Disney gave all the family vibes yesterday with their family singalong and Beyonce’ made a surprise performance.

Nicki Minaj sat down with her former manager Fendi and mended their relationship and we can also expect a new album.

Hot Girl Summer is canceled and so is Megan’s label as she heads to court to fight the case.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Talks About Her New Album & T.I. & Tiny Say Music Is Ruining Marriages [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Posted By @IndiaMonee Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: