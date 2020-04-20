Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface Do Over Is Tonight at 8PM !? [VIDEO]

The highly anticipated IG Live battle, Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface went down this past weekend.

The entertainment world has been doing a phenomenal job giving fans things to look forward to while we shelter in because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because of the coronavirus the one showdown we have been waiting for after much publicity was Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface. The original date was pushed back when it was finally revealed that Babyface himself was battling the virus. Through the grace of God the Grammy Award singer/writer/producer came though the COVID-19 storm and was available/ready for Teddy Riley challenge last night. Unfortunately Teddy Riley had quite a few technical difficulties.

The Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface battle that had over 401K viewers was supposed to start at 9 EST , Babyface was ready with his keyboard, a mic, in a small studio by himself armed with his cellphone. Teddy Riley was 45 minutes late and he along with his production crew had some technical difficulties. And has since been the talk of the weekend.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland that started the IG battles had their own after party after Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface, to explain how sometimes SH@T happens. (see video down below)

But It AIN’T OVER, The Parties Not Over ♫

BREAKING NEWS: Teddy Riley the original phenom successful producer is going to make things right with a do over, Teddy Riley announced on his Instagram page that they will make it right at 8pm tonight.

If you missed the Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface check out the video below