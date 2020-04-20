CLOSE
Local News: Tide Cleaners Offer Free Laundry To Front Line Workers

female doctor in team meeting

Source: sturti / Getty

This is what community is all about.  In the words of Frankie Beverly #WeAreONE, in the fight against the COVID-19 that doesn’t have a color, age or creed that it’s attacking nor does our soldiers that are fighting against it.

The Tide Loads of Hope program by Tide Cleaners is providing free laundry and dry cleaning services to medical workers, police officers, firefighters and their immediate family.  There are 3 locations in the Cleveland area.  For more on this story and Tide Cleaners locations Read More Here

