The Bijou Star Files: Teddy Vs. Babyface Plus Khloe K. Is Stepping Up

Doing Too Much: Teddy Riley Ruinz ‘Versuz’ Battle with Babyface, Bad Audio Interface to Blame

The long-awaited battle Instagram between Teddy Riley and Babyface was all set to take place on Saturday night, but got completely derailed because Teddy was trying to do the most. Read More

Orlando Brown Claims Michael Jackson and Will Smith Raped Him: ‘You Really Have to Understand What the Bible Says’ [Video]

The troubled ‘That’s So Raven’ actor who once said he received oral sex from Nick Cannon has now alleged that he was sexually assaulted by both Michael Jackson and Will Smith. Read More

KHLOE KARDASHIAN PAYS FOR ELDERLY CUSTOMER’S GROCERIES, EMPLOYEES TOO

Khloe Kardashian is doing her part, just like most everyone else with means — the youngest OG Kardashian sister got up bright and early to cover groceries for our most vulnerable. Read More

Khloe Kardashian Asks To “Borrow Sperm” From Tristan Thompson In Latest “KUWTK” Episode

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe with family friend Jordyn Woods. Well now, the two are committed to co-parenting—and things are apparently going so well that Khloe may be considering “borrowing” some of Tristan’s DNA for another baby. Read More

Azriel Clary Posts Heartfelt Message To Jocelyn Savage—“I Miss You…I Love You”

Kelly’s former girlfriend Azriel Clary and his current girlfriend Jocelyn Savage have been estranged following their fight that set social media on fire and resulted in Jocelyn being charged with assault. While the two have had no recent contact with each other, Azriel decided to use Instagram to send Jocelyn a message. Read More

Ohio Teen Accidentally Receives $5 Million Stimulus Check

After weeks of waiting, Americans are finally receiving their stimulus payments—but the process has definitely been filled with glitches so far and this latest one is the most jaw-dropping. An Ohio teenager recently discovered that almost $5 million had been deposited into his bank account by accident. Read More

More Than 1,300 Ohio Inmates Test Positive For Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., it seems prisons are getting the brunt of it. More than 1,300 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at three facilities in Ohio, according to officials. Read More

Young Woman Featured In Kim Kardashian West’s Documentary & Serving A Life Sentence Is Officially Freed By Ohio Governor

Young Woman Featured In Kim Kardashian West’s Documentary & Serving A Life Sentence Is Officially Freed By Ohio Governor Read More

Bill Cosby’s Publicist Says Cosby Not Meeting Governor’s Criteria For Early Release Because He Is A Violent Offender Is ‘Ludicrous’ (Exclusive Details)

Although Bill Cosby’s team had held out hope for an early release following Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s order to release some convicts, officials made it clear that it wasn’t going to happen for Bill. Read More

Ne-Yo Reportedly Withdraws Divorce Request From Crystal Smith

The couple announced that they were filing for divorce last month, but it seems they’re currently working through it and are trying to repair their relationship. Read More

Twitter Stunned As Trump Calls for Protesters to Rebel Against State Lockdowns

Donald Trump has called on Americans to rebel against the coronavirus lockdown the government itself is implementing. Read More

The NFL Is Looking To Move Forward with Season As Planned

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to commence the season as scheduled in September; however Read More

Trump says deal on small business package could come Monday

President Donald Trump opened Sunday’s coronavirus task force briefing by discussing the negotiations on Capitol Hill over additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, saying a deal could be announced Monday. Read More

Gov. Mike DeWine offers new insight into May 1 reopening plan

Gov. DeWine said his plan is ‘very consistent’ with the three-phase strategy outlined by President Trump. Read More

Snoop Dogg Set To Release New Wine Line This Summer

Snoop Dogg may be a lover of cannabis, but the rap legend is making his way into the world of winery with a new wine line. Read More

JIM JONES BLAZE WITH ME …Zoom With Kevin Hart!!!

Jim Jones is blazing it up on 4/20 and you can join his smoke session … everyone’s invited, including celebrity guests like Fabolous, Jadakiss and Kevin Hart!!! Read More

KOBE HELICOPTER CRASH VICTIMS FAMILIES SUE FOR WRONGFUL DEATH

The families of four of the victims who perished in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, have filed wrongful death lawsuits themselves — this after Vanessa Bryant has already gone after the chopper company in court. Read More

GOV. CUOMO, Gotta Like My Daughter’s BF, IF NOT, IT’S NATURAL DEFIANCE SYNDROME

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave some parenting advice that probably rings true for dads everywhere — reverse psychology must be used with daughters’ boyfriends, or you’ll be in big trouble. Read More

Bluetooth COVID-19’s Contact-Tracing Raises Questions About The Privacy of Users With Coronavirus

Last week, Google and Apple announced that they were incorporating changes into Android and iOS that will enable Bluetooth-based COVID-19 contact tracing. This announcement set off immediate criticism worldwide by individuals who felt that the companies were using the tool as yet another means of virtually spying on its users. Read More

