Classrooms across the state of Ohio will remain empty for the 2019-2020 school year.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
DeWine also shared some of his plans on Twitter, “I know that schools and superintendents and educators across #Ohio are working on some very innovative solutions as they continue to plan for next year. I encourage schools to continue to do this planning.”
So what does that mean for the Fall 2020 school session? We don’t know yet. But Governor DeWine stated that this pandemic could impact the next school year but that will decided at a later date.
The Latest:
- All The Looks From Kandi’s Old Hollywood Glam-Themed Baby Shower
- Gary’s Tea: Is There A Hierarchy Treatment Between Baby Mamas? [WATCH]
- Be Careful About Mixing These Household Cleaners
- Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School
- Ohio Schools To Continue Remote Learning For The Remainder Of School Year
- MOMMY MOMENT: “Quarantine Constipation” Is a Real Thing!
- Hear How Kenya Moore Feels About Her Relationship With Nene Leakes and Marc Daly! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- MODEL MONDAY: Dahabo Hagi Refuses To Be Stopped By The Coronavirus Crisis
- The Bijou Star Files: Teddy Vs. Babyface Plus Khloe K. Is Stepping Up
- Bay Area Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With A Bat Inside of Walmart [VIDEO]
Governor DeWine Announces Children Will Not Return to School was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com