The Bijou Star Files: Atlanta Opening Up Their Mayor Say’s Stay Home, Plus

Ohio’s new unemployment filing guidelines aim to help more people

The unemployment office is making changes so more people can get help. Read More

Senate passes $483B virus relief bill; House vote expected Thursday

A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing. Read More

Chipotle To Pay $25M In Order To Settle Federal Food Safety Case

On Tuesday, Chipotle agreed to pay the largest food safety fine ever imposed, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Read More

Timbaland Speaks On “VERZUZ TV” Trademark–“Me And Swizz Had This Idea For Quite Some Time…Taking It To The Next Level”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have both saved “Quarantine Season” with the Verzuz Instagram Live battles. Initially starting with the pair themselves, it quickly became a favorite on Al Gore’s innanet. Read More

‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson Welcome Baby Girl

“Queen & Slim’ star Jodie Turner Smith and her husband, former “Dawson’s Creek” star Joshua Jackson, recently welcomed their first child, according to People. Read More

“Love & Basketball” Hit Theaters 20 Years Ago Today (Yesterday)

20 years ago on April 21, 2000, Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps starred in the romantic basketball drama that is still a favorite among fans after all these years and considered a modern day classic. Read More

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Responds To Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Reopening Parts Of The State—“Please Stay Home”

Many Georgia residents were shocked when state Governor Brian Kemp announced via press conference that some portions of the state would be reopened as early as April 24th. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was unaware of this development and responded to the reopening by urging Atlanta residents to “please stay home.” Read More

LisaRaye Says The Kardashians Have Changed The Acceptable Female Body Shape

LisaRaye along with Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan, and Syleena Johnson had a kii and discussed some things on Fox Soul. Among their discussions, LisaRaye stated that she thinks “The Kardashians have single handedly changed the woman’s body shape that’s acceptable now.” Read More

Wendy’s Announces It Will Be Giving Out Free Nuggets At All Of Its Drive-Thru Locations

Wendy’s took a break from its usual Twitter roasting to share some good news with its followers! The fast food chain has just announced it will be giving out free four piece nuggets at every one of its drive-thru locations. Read More

Over 300 Amazon Warehouse Workers Plan Nationwide Protest To Demand Increase In Coronavirus Protection

Ever since the coronavirus hit the U.S., many Amazon workers have been putting in double and triple hours to keep up with all the demand due to Americans staying home and ordering their essentials online. Read More

McDonald’s Is Giving First Responders & Healthcare Workers Free “Thank You Meals”

McDonald’s is officially giving away free “Thank You Meals” to all first responders and health care workers currently putting in hard work and increased hours to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

First U.S. coronavirus death happened weeks earlier than originally believed

Two previously unreported COVID-19 victims from February in California appear to be the nation’s first coronavirus fatalities. Read More

TV Reporter Accidentally Broadcasts Husband Naked in Shower [Video]

KCRA viewers got an eyeful this week when one of its reporters accidentally filmed her husband naked while delivering a report. Read More

KELLY STRIKE 2 ON COVID-19 PLEA… Judge Denies Release

It’s another swing and a miss for R. Kelly — the judge shot down his 2nd attempt to get released from jail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Smithfield Foods Says “Living Circumstances in Certain Cultures” Are To Blame For Mass Coronavirus Spread at Their Facility

Smithfield Foods is the largest pork producer in the country, and it was forced to close this month after hundreds of coronavirus cases were confirmed at their plant in South Dakota. Read More

