CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Slams Idris Elba With Yearly Self Quarantine Idea

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 09, 2020

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Wendy Williams had some words to say regarding Idris Elba, and what he was suggesting to honor to those who were impacted by COVID-19.

The actor is recovering from the disease, as is his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba.  Both had been tested positive last month.

From EURWeb:

Now he wants the world to “take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press on April 20.

After Williams showed a clip featuring Elba from her “Wendy@Home” set at her apartment, the talk show diva had this to say:

“Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this. This is something you’ll never forget.”

She added, “Will you ever forget it? Will you have to quarantine next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down.”

In other words, Williams will NOT be doing what Elba would like for us to do, even though it is only a suggestion.

What about you?  Would you consider a brief quarantine every year?

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Nunez and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Raymond Hall and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of YouTube, The Wendy Williams Show, and EURweb

Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter, The Wendy Williams Show, and EURweb

COVID-19: Ohio Coronavirus Update as of April 1st
Coronavirus Breaking News
44 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19

Videos
Latest
FOX's Empire - Season Six
Taraji P. Henson Wants ‘Empire’ To Finish Properly…
 4 hours ago
04.24.20
"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening
Wendy Williams Slams Idris Elba With Yearly Self…
 4 hours ago
04.24.20
Celebrity Stylist GooGoo Atkins’ Passion For Plus Size…
 6 hours ago
04.24.20
Megan Thee Stallion Wants To Honor Her Late…
 8 hours ago
04.24.20
Exclusives
Close