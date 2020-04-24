Wendy Williams Slams Idris Elba With Yearly Self Quarantine Idea

Wendy Williams had some words to say regarding Idris Elba, and what he was suggesting to honor to those who were impacted by COVID-19.

The actor is recovering from the disease, as is his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Both had been tested positive last month.

Now he wants the world to “take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other,” he said in an interview with the Associated Press on April 20.

After Williams showed a clip featuring Elba from her “Wendy@Home” set at her apartment, the talk show diva had this to say:

“Is he serious? I don’t need to be reminded of this. This is something you’ll never forget.” She added, “Will you ever forget it? Will you have to quarantine next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down.”

In other words, Williams will NOT be doing what Elba would like for us to do, even though it is only a suggestion.

Idris Elba suggests that America should quarantine for a week every year to remember this time. Co-host, do you agree? pic.twitter.com/sbueBEChWF — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) April 22, 2020

What about you? Would you consider a brief quarantine every year?

