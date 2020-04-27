CORONAVIRUS: Schools, Gyms, Hair and Nail Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants and Bars Among Those Staying Closed in Ohio For Now

During a recent press conference, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced which businesses would start opening back up in the Buckeye state on May 1.

Those include manufacturing, distribution and office environments on May 4, and consumer, retail and services on May 12. But there is a longer list of businesses that will stay closed.

It includes a lot of activities and industries many were hoping would be up and running again. That is not the case.

Among those that will NOT start back up during Phase I of Ohio’s reopening plan:

Restaurant and Bars (with the exception of carryout and delivery)

Business in relation to “hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, massage therapy locations” among others

Senior Citizen Centers

Rooming and boarding houses

Health clubs, fitness centers, gyms

Arena, stadiums, concert halls, auditoriums

Movie theaters and performing arts halls

Casinos and gambling businesses

Public and private swimming pools

“Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers, playgrounds and funplexes.”

To read the complete list of businesses and activities that will remain close, click here.

In other words, you might need to find other, and more creative ways, to get that haircut or workout you have been wanting for a while.

