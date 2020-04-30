Social Media Erupted After Diddy Said Not To Vote For Joe Bidden!?

Agent Orange AKA number 45 has been in the hot seat with many for his social media tactics, his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic not to mention suggesting (although he said his comments were taken out of context) that we add a Lysol spritzer to our preferred drink so we can cleanse our insides. However Diddy is now in the hot seat as well for saying that despite how we feel and or fear about Trump, the black vote shouldn’t be free for Joe Bidden either, as we approach the upcoming elections.

In other words Diddy is suggesting that we use the black vote as leverage to some guarantees from Joe Biden.

In a recent interview with Super Model Naomi Campbell via Instagram Live, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs said:

“The Black vote is not going to be for free,” … “We’re going to have to see some promises. What are we getting in return for our vote? Nothing has changed for Black America. In order for us to vote for Biden, we can’t be taken for granted like we always are, because we’re supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump.” – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The alternative to what he said is if Joe Bidden can’t show and prove we vote for Trump again in the coming elections!?

Check out exactly what Diddy had to say below, then let us know your opinion and do you agree with what he said. And do you think that Diddy should have used a filter?

Bruh… if you haven't seen everything you need to see from trump by now, I'm not sure what you're looking for. This isn't about business or making a deal. This is about life and death. Black people are disproportionately DYING and losing their jobs under this administration. pic.twitter.com/aSTWJcM7eQ — The Black Guy in the Movie Who Survives (@DrewMcCaskill) April 29, 2020

Also On 93.1 WZAK: