Congratulations: CNN’s Anderson Cooper Welcomes a Baby Boy

In the midst of the tragic COVID-19 pandemic that has infected, as well as took the lives, of hundreds of thousands around the world, many look for that shimmer of light/hope in the rain drops of the storm.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper has been standing tall keeping us informed through the coronavirus storm experiencing loss and infection of colleges, yet still holding strong to give us the real 411. We see Anderson Cooper always the professional, always seeming unbothered no matter what is going on, however yesterday he reported news, that light, that hope in the midst of the pandemic that brought tears to his eye’s, the birth of his son, Wyatt Morgan Cooper 7.2 lbs, named after his late father and late legendary mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, via a surrogate.

I want to share with you some joyful news. On Monday, I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son’s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago

The birth of the 3 day old Master Cooper, is the start of a dream that the 52 year old Anderson Cooper always wanted but because he is an openly gay man, he thought the dream would never come to fruition.

As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.

There is sunshine after the rain, just like sometimes the sun cracks through a storm.

Congratulations Anderson Cooper.

See video posts below

Welcome Wyatt Morgan Cooper! @AndersonCooper's son was born on Monday. New life, new love. pic.twitter.com/L3Af2TtYAq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 1, 2020

