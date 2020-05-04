YES!! The Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott Challenge Is Going Down Live #VERZUZ

Folk’s are still talking about the Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface challenge that went down on Instagram Live, it my have taken a do over, to get it right but when they did, they took over 41k viewers back way back.

Since then, people have been having fun on social media posting who they would like to see battle next and now it looks like the challenge stage has been set!!

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz is giving us another VERZUZ challenge that may go down in real music lovers history, Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, that’s right, Saturday, May 9th, the day before Mothers Day, the mother of ALL Mothers, will put a LONG WALK up against a WINDOW SEAT on Instagram Live at 7pm.

The last battle, Teddy Riley vs. Babyface drew in every major celebrity on the planet including our favorite 1st Lady, Michelle Obama.

Take a look at the post below

