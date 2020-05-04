CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Here’s What Monica Said About Having A Verzuz Battle Against Brandy [WATCH]

Since the Houston Hotties, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’ are donating the proceeds of Savage remix, the mayor of Houston is giving each of them their own day in Houston.

The next Verzuz battle we’re all focusing on is a lady’s night. Erykah Bady and Jill Scott are putting up their discography for the battle happening on May 9 right before Mother’s Day.

Well, we know who isn’t doing a battle.  Listen to see what Monica said about battling Brandy. 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What Monica Said About Having A Verzuz Battle Against Brandy [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
11 items
Fashion Files: Laura Harrier Is Literally ‘Hollywood’s’ It-Girl!
 3 hours ago
05.04.20
Gabrielle, Yvonne & Issa Show Off Their Natural…
 4 hours ago
05.04.20
Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For…
 4 hours ago
05.04.20
Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum
LOCAL NEWS: How The Rock and Roll Hall…
 5 hours ago
05.04.20
Exclusives
Close