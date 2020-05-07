The Bijou Star Files: Would You Pet A Random Alligator, Bijou Might!?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 7, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Ohio House Republicans move to limit Health Director Amy Acton’s authority

Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s authority to issue lasting state orders, a direct attack on Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Ohio House passes bill that would decriminalize violating coronavirus health order

The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would decrease the penalties for violating the state’s coronavirus pandemic order. Read More

CDC reverses course on using race as testing criteria, as minority groups are disproportionately affected by coronavirus

After changing the guidelines to test minority groups disproportionately affected by COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course again Wednesday, saying that African Americans exposed to the virus could not get tested without symptoms. Read More

Despite pandemic, Trump says he will eliminate Obamacare: A.M. News Links

Targeting Obamacare, President Trump said Wednesday he will continue trying to toss out all of the Affordable Care Act, even as some in his administration, including Attorney General William P. Barr, have privately argued parts of the law should be preserved amid a pandemic. Read More

Your purpose ‘isn’t on this planet’: Space Force recruitment video launches

Air Force officials say they have received an “avalanche of applicants” for the sixth branch of the U.S. military. Read More

Meek Mill and Milano Welcome a Baby Boy!

It looks like congratulations are in order for Meek Mill and his boo Milano as they have welcomed the birth of a baby boy! Read More

“Love & Hip Hop” Franchise Suspends Production Indefinitely Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The “Love & Hip Hop” franchise is added to the list of things being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. It has just been announced that production on all shows within the “Love & Hip Hop” landscape have been suspended indefinitely. Read More

Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome Their Baby Boy “X Æ A-12 Musk”

Congratulations are in order for Elon Musk and his girlfriend Grimes, who welcomed their bundle of joy into the world on Monday! What is the baby’s name? Elon reveals he and Grimes have named their baby boy “X Æ A-12”, which some fans took as a joke. But, Elon says it’s true, however breaking news is it that the name is illegal!? Read More

Say What Now? 79-Year-Old Paralyzed Mother Pulled From Grave Alive Three Days After Son Buried Her

A man has been arrested for attempted murder in China after burying his own mother alive. Ma Mou, 58, was taken into custody after discovering his paralyzed 79-year-old mother in an abandoned grave pit. Read More

Say What Now? South Carolina Manicurist ‘Very Calm’ as She is Eaten By Alligator

“I guess I won’t do this again,” were her last words before she was pulled under. A manicurist in South Carolina has been killed by an alligator she insisted on trying to touch. Read More

Disney Suffers $1 Billion Loss Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Disney theme parks around the world have remained shuttered since the coronavirus outbreak contributing to more than $1 billion in lost profits. Read More

TOM CRUISE: LEARN HOW TO USE THAT SPACE TOILET!!!

Tom Cruise is getting valuable outer space tips before he films aboard the International Space Station, and famous astronauts say boning up on toilet science is super important!!! Read More

2 CHAINZ ATL RESTAURANTS BACK IN BIZ… Social Distancing Looks Challenging

2 Chainz couldn’t hold off any longer, he’s reopened his Atlanta restaurants for dine-in service … and while he’s trying to keep patrons safe, most don’t seem too concerned. Read More

Following The Death Of Kobe Bryant, California Proposes New Bill Making It Illegal To Share Images From A Graphic Crime Scene Read More

Federal Judge Dismisses $60 Million Sex Tape Lawsuit Against Kevin Hart

A federal judge has dismissed the $60 million sex tape lawsuit filed against Kevin Hart. Read More

