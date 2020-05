Congratulations are in order as it has been reported that rapper/activists Meek Mill received the greatest gift of all for his 33rd birthday from his girlfriend fashion designer Milan Harris, the birth of a King.

The happy couple made the announcement of the birth of their baby boy via social media.

This is Milan Harris’ first child and Meek Mill’s third, the rapper has two other sons, Rihmeek and Murad Williams, from a previous relationship.

See their posts below

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

