Gary’s Tea: Vivica A. Fox Suggests That NeNe Leakes Is On Drugs [VIDEO]

In today’s tea, Tiffany Haddish has been in the headlines lately for allegedly dating Common.  Since she hasn’t confirmed or denied these allegations, she went on to say she’s never had to sleep with a man for a role.

Vivica A. Fox has also been very vocal lately and she’s talking about NeNe Leakes and it’s bad.

Anderson Cooper is taking hand-me-down clothes from Andy Cohen and because they’re rich, people are in an uproar.

 

