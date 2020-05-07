CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
KiKi’s Top 3 Types Of People That Cannot Be Trusted [WATCH]

KiKi is back and she still isn’t quarantining.  Instead, she’s back in her booty shorts and her food taste buds are moving up.

KiKi is ranting about the top 3 people that you can’t trust. You may be surprised by this list because it’s so relatable! Listen to the clip for KiKi’s rant.

Who are your top 3 types of people that you don’t trust?

 

