Who’s Got Next?? Ludacris and Nelly on Instagram Live #Verzuz

We have learned that we can still be entertained while we continue to Shelter In from the COVID-19 pandemic by way of Instagram Live.

It started with Timbaland and Swizz Beatz doing a battle challenge, now it’s evolved into Verzuz. Verzuz then gave us the Teddy Riley vs. Babyface, which because of the initial hiccup with technical difficulties, they ended up giving us a do over that had over 400K viewers on Instagram Live. Then the Hip Hop duo came back with a complete IG take over with the phenomenal Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott Verzuz that roped in over 700K viewers.

Which brings us to who’s got next?

Right after the pre-Mothers Day party with Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, went live to humbly express, their appreciation for the support they are getting with the Verzuz’s Quarantine concerts, their love for one another in light of the unexpected passing of Hip Hop executive pioneer Andre Harrell, but the also announced the battle for next Saturday, of Southern Hospitality, Ludacris Verzuz Nelly.

It’s goin down down baby ♫

Check out the announcement below

