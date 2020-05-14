Front Line Worker Killed In Her Home By Louisville, KY Police !? [VIDEO]

26 year old Breonna Taylor a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic working as an EMT in two different emergency rooms, only worry was to not catch the coronavirus while trying to save others live. But two months ago police kicked in her door and shot Breanna Taylor 8 times killing her, now her family is suing the Louisville, KY police department.

According to reports Breanna Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend when they heard someone kick in their door. Her boyfriend who had a registered firearm began shooting thinking they were being robbed. The police that kicked in the door wearing civilian clothing allegedly never identified themselves and returned fire killing Breanna Taylor.

Why were the police there?

According to police they where looking for a suspected drug dealer and drug however no drugs where found in the house and the drug dealer they were looking for was already in jail.

