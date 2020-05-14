CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Front Line Worker Killed In Her Home By Louisville, KY Police !? [VIDEO]

Full frame of a Police car with flashing lights

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

26 year old Breonna Taylor a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic working as an EMT in two different emergency rooms, only worry was to not catch the coronavirus while trying to save others live. But two months ago police kicked in her door and shot Breanna Taylor 8 times killing her, now her family is suing the Louisville, KY police department.

According to reports Breanna Taylor was in bed with her boyfriend when they heard someone kick in their door. Her boyfriend who had a registered firearm began shooting thinking they were being robbed. The police that kicked in the door wearing civilian clothing allegedly never identified themselves and returned fire killing Breanna Taylor.

Why were the police there?

According to police they where looking for a suspected drug dealer and drug however no drugs where found in the house and the drug dealer they were looking for was already in jail.

Check out the video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

Breanna Taylor , lawsuit , Louisville Kentucky , police shooting

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Voices: Raheem DeVaughn
Raheem DeVaughn Chats Live with The Sam Sylk…
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
4C Hair Is Trending On Tik Tok Thanks…
 2 hours ago
05.14.20
Full frame of a Police car with flashing lights
Front Line Worker Killed In Her Home By…
 3 hours ago
05.14.20
woman scientist standing on a coronavirus shining a torch light into darkness,depicting looking for a cure
Can You Be Paid To Be A Coronavirus…
 3 hours ago
05.14.20
Exclusives
Close