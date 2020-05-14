The Bijou Star Files: LHHATL Star Pandemic Fraud & New Toddler Patience Challenge

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 14, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Arkansas Mo who is also Karlie Redd’s ex is behind bars after he allegedly defrauded a loan program meant to help small businesses and allegedly used the funds to keep up appearances in Georgia. Read More

A draft state plan offering guidelines on how Ohio schools can safely reopen this fall envisions daily at-home temperature checks, hand-sanitizing stations, and required face masks for students and teachers, among other safety measures. Read More

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said Wednesday it’s considering reopening drive-thru style, for visitors to enjoy the animals from their cars. Read More

Boosie is currently facing all kinds of backlash when it comes to his parenting skills after a video resurfaced and showed a discussion he was having when it comes to how he is deciding to raise his sons. Read More

Hollywood is attempting to get back to business—and Tyler Perry is set to be the first. It has just been announced that Tyler Perry’s Atlanta movie studio will officially reopen in July and resume production on two of his television shows. Read More

University Circle Inc. (UCI) has announced that their summer concert series “2020 WOW! Wade Oval Wednesday” has been suspended amid concerns of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Read More

Would your child pass or fail the #Patiencechallenge? Read More

We had to try the #FruitsnackChallenge with Kaav and her favorite cant resist snack @bitsysbrainfood Y'all already know… 🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣😅🤣 pic.twitter.com/vp2Gt6QzXP — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 13, 2020

He told police he did it because he “didn’t love him.” Read More

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star took to social media to speak out amid rumors she’s expecting a baby with ex and serial cheater Tristan Thompson. Read More

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

With COVID-19 canceling graduation ceremonies across the country, one dad refused to let the virus stop his daughter’s shining moment. Read More

A somewhat-unsettling note was left at the exact spot where Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death and it seems to suggest there may have been a witness to his murder who feels guilty about not coming forward. Read More

One group’s $200,000 trash is another’s treasure … Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rejected funds are exactly what an L.A. nonprofit — that also helps kids — needs to survive. Read More

Ohio has reconsidered its choice to stop paying unemployment benefits to people who refuse to go back to work after a hacker spammed its website page that tracked non-working employees. According to Vice, the state set up a website that encouraged employers to report “fraud” employees who refused to return to work, catching the attention of employees and labor rights advocates. Read More

