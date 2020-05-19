Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce and Girlfriend Found Dead

Sad news is being reported for ‘Twilight’ fans, star of the show who played the role of Crowley, 30 year old Gregory Tyree Boyce and his 27 year old girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found dead in their condo in Las Vegas.

“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,”

The cause of death for either individual has not yet been disclosed pending toxicology results however police are saying it is not a criminal incident.

Gregory Tyree Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya.

We will be keeping the family of Gregory Tyree Boyce uplifted in our prayers.

See Gregory Tyree Boyce mother, Lisa Wayne’s post below.

