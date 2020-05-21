CLOSE
Local News: Woman Defends Having Large party During COVID-19 Pandemic

A local Cleveland woman had a gathering to celebrate her daughters birthday/graduation. Police say she had 20 to 30 people there, she said it was 15. She got a citation for having a large gathering.

“There’s gonna be a large amount of people inside. I don’t know how you want to play it,” said one of the officers.

“I understand the whole quarantine thing, but it was 15. My baby just turned 20. It was her birthday and she graduated. Just wanted to do something nice for her,” she said.  Read More

Should she have received a warning first? Or the fine? Do agree that some form of action needed to take place? What are your thoughts?

Take a look at the video below

