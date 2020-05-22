Iyanla’s Fix Your Life On Walking Up On Her During COVID-19 Pandemic [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Mask on, mask off has been left to some people to make that decision to do, but social distancing is a MUST, to stop the spread of COVID-19. And because somethings have been left to some to make good decisions, some people are not adhering to warnings and are going in stores without masks and some are getting in other peoples personal social distancing space.

Well if you go to the store and run into Iyanla Vanzant fear not if you get into her personal social distancing space she will FIX YOUR LIFE.

Iyanla Vanzant in a zoom interview with Oprah tell’s a hilarious story of what she carries with her when she goes out to maintain her social distancing and what happened when a man violated her personal social distancing space.

Take a look at the video below

