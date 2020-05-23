LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Parades and Festivals Cancelled in June and July!

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, but with the coronavirus pandemic still looming large, the City of Cleveland is not going to let up.

Mayor Frank Jackson has announced that the city’s parades and festivals have been cancelled during the months of June and July of this year. He also added that he and his staff are looking into whether or not to extend the cancellations into August and September.

“If we do not put health first, and we do not ensure the safety of the people and it spikes again in terms of the pandemic and the numbers, then what will probably happen is there will be another shutdown, which will not be good. As a matter of fact, it would probably have a greater negative impact on our economy than the first shutdown,” said Mayor Jackson.

Mayor Jackson also announced that neighborhood resource and recreation centers in Cleveland will slowly start to open back up in July, though with not all programs and activities will be available.

