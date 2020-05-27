CLOSE
NFL Listed Colin Kaepernick As Retired on Their Website & Cap’s Girl Checked Them

San Francisco quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, took a knee in silent protest of police brutality, that still exists, as the death of a man resulting from a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck while he begged for air in front of a crowd that begged for him to stand.  Colin Kaepernick’s knee caused him to be behind closed door blackballed, allegedly, a claim the NFL denies, but Kaepernick still til this date still can not find a job in the NFL.

Kaepernick’s fight against injustice and to return to the football field was in 2016.

However it is being reported here in 2020 that even though Colin Kaepernick is still attending work-outs to return, according to the NFL’s website Colin Kaepernick is listed as RETIRED, opposed to being a free agent and when Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, seen it she clocked on the NFL.  And guess what?

They righted, their wrong, well at least on website.

Take a look below

