CORONAVIRUS: Ohio Social Distancing Requirements Extended Until July 1

With the coronavirus pandemic still around, social distancing will remain in Ohio a little while longer.

The state’s Department of Heath Director Dr. Amy Acton has “signed health orders” to stretch out requirements through the beginning of July in order to help prevent further spreading.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The order signed on Friday extended the social distancing requirements and guidelines for business sectors to remain open until July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Also included in the extension is the prohibition of the gathering of more than 10 people.

To read the new requirements, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of BRAD LEE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of bgblue and Getty Images