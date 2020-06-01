Run With The Winners Ran To Clean Up Downtown Cleveland Plus More

A peaceful protest in Cleveland on Saturday in the name of George Floyd went left as the protest turned into a riot leaving the Mayor with no choice but to implement a curfew for downtown Cleveland to protect the area from people that turned a positive into a negative. However a lot of damage was done and Mayor Frank Jackson in the same breath in giving an update on the status of downtown Cleveland also asked the citizen’s of Cleveland for help to clean it up.

And proving that #WeAreOne, good, bad, or ugly, #WeAreCleveland, the running group Run With The Winners ran downtown to oblige the request.

Run With The Winners was founded in 2014 by Radio One’s Z1079, DJ Steph Floss, as a way to place

novice and more experienced marathon runners into one group.

Thank you to everyone who helped us clean up downtown Cleveland this morning. We were able to accomplish a lot, and it was all due to your help. We really appreciate all the love today! #RunWithTheWinners ❤❤🏃‍♀️🏃🏾‍♂️❤❤

But wait there is more!! Not only did Run With The Winners help clean up downtown, they are now going to help bail protesters out of jail by organizing #RunForChange challenge, where for every mile someone runs this week, they will donate $1 to help bail out protestors jailed in Cleveland, Ohio. (scroll below for more information)

Take a look at the photos below.