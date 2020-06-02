The Bijou Star Files: Blackout Tuesday

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 2, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

The Music Industry Stands In Solidarity With Upcoming Blackout Tuesday In Response To George Floyd’s Death

On Tuesday, June 2, the music industry will be taking part in a nationwide blackout, a “day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community.” #BlackoutTuesday⠀Read More⠀

Hacktivist Group Anonymous Returns To Expose Minneapolis Police Department And Donald Trump

As if 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, hacktivist group Anonymous announced their triumphant return by posting a threatening video to their Facebook page aimed at the Minneapolis Police Department. Following the video, the group quickly got to work. Read More

Potential Vice President Amy Klobuchar Failed To Prosecute Derek Chauvin in 2006, Officer Involved In George Floyd’s Death

Potential vice presidential pick Amy Klobuchar is drawing criticism for her inability to have charges brought against the officer involved in George Floyd’s death while serving as a county prosecutor in 2006. Read More

Floyd Mayweather Reaches Out to George Floyd’s Family and Commits to Pay for All Funeral Costs

Floyd Mayweather is using his wealth to help the family of George Floyd. Read More

Barack Obama Pens Essay on How to Use This Moment for Systemic Change: ‘Let’s Get to Work’

Former President Barack Obama is speaking out amid the current chaos unfolding across the country. Read More

EX-COP DEREK CHAUVIN WIFE OFFICIALLY FILES FOR DIVORCE …I Want Nothing From Him

Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin’s wife has filed for divorce, and the only thing she wants from him is her name back. Read More

SEATTLE COP ACCUSED OF MACING LITTLE GIRL …Police Investigating

A Seattle police officer has been accused of using mace on a little girl — and video of the alleged aftermath is gruesome … it’s also something the department is now investigating. Read More

J.R. SMITH REGRETS BEATING ALLEGED VANDAL’S ASS ‘Random Act Of Stupidness’

J.R. Smith says he’s disappointed in himself for opening a can of whoop-ass on an alleged vandal … saying it was a “random act of stupidness” on both sides. Read More

Sybrina Fulton Shares A Message In The Wake Of The Recent Protests

Sybrina Fulton took to social media on Monday to share a message in the wake of the recent protests that are sweeping the world in response to the death of George Floyd and the other black lives that were taken due to senseless acts of violence. Read More

Social Media Reacts To Virgil Abloh Showing Off His $50 Donation To Help Bail Out Protesters

We are definitely going through a time where people throughout the world are not playing games at all in the light of the recent protests. On Sunday, fashion designer Virgil Abloh showed off his donation towards bailing out protesters in Miami and social media was not happy to see the amount that was donated. Read More

Trump threatens to deploy US military unless states halt violent protests

President Trump sent a message to mayors and governors: Get the violence under control or he will get the military to do it. Read More

Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out on George Floyd Killing: ‘People Have Gotten Away with Murder’

“Maybe you don’t agree with how it’s coming out,” Ellen says of the ongoing violence. “But you have to understand it. And then we can heal it.” Read More

Joe Jackson’s Granddaughter, Yasmine Jackson, Says She Was Stabbed 7 Times in Racist Attack [Video]

Joe Jackson’s 25-year-old granddaughter, Yasmine Jackson, says she was stabbed seven times in a racist attack. Read More

George Floyd Independent Autopsy Results Contradict Medical Examiner’s Report, Conclude He Died ‘By Asphyxia Due to Neck & Back Compression’

Attorneys for George Floyd’s family have announced the results of an independent autopsy into his death. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD VIDEO Teen Who Recorded It …GETTING PSYCHOLOGICAL HELP

The girl who captured George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis PD officers on video is getting through the trauma of the ordeal thanks to therapy and a change of scenery, while remaining an important part of the case … Read More

Can vitamin D help prevent or treat COVID-19? Doctors weigh in

Vitamin D is essential for good health, but does it help boost the body’s defenses against the new coronavirus? Read More

APPLE STORE LOOTERS CAN’T USE STOLEN GADGETS …Safeguards Already In Place

Folks who looted the Apple Store at The Grove are in for a rude awakening … they won’t be able to use or pawn the stolen gadgets, thanks to some tech foresight and amateur thievery. Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP I’M SENDING MILITARY TO SHUT DOWN RIOTS… But I’m Starting By Teargassing Peaceful Protesters

President Trump says he is the President of law and order, and that’s why he’s deploying thousands of military troops to shut down rioters and looters … across the country, if necessary — but his first action was to have military and police pepper spray and shoot rubber bullets at peaceful protesters. Read More

