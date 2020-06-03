CLOSE
George Floyd’s 6 Year Old Daughters Mother Speaks Of Their Loss [VIDEO]

A family and a community try to pull themselves back together after the death of George Floyd

When the video of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer first surfaced.  Reports led you to believe that the person that we seen on the ground begging for his life under an arrogant ex police officers knee, didn’t have a name, reports initially portrayed him as a man that was medically stressed, he was portrayed as though he didn’t have a family, however when Attorney Benjamin Crump showed up on the scene the world learned differently.  His name was George Floyd, a man, a son, a brother and a father of 6 year old little girl named Gianna.

Today George Floyd’s baby girl Gianna’s mother, Roxie Washington,  addressed the public for the first time, delivering an emotional speech in the wake of George Floyd’s death, speaking for his daughter that now is left without a father, the man that will never get to see her grow up nor walk her down the isle or do something as simple as wipe her tears.  Roxie Washington visibly in pain says that she is here for her baby as well as George because he was a good man and she wants to see justice for their loss.

Take a look at the video below.

Complete press conference

