FOX Laura Ingraham Tell’s LeBron To ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ & LBJ Clapped Back [VIDEO]

This why it should be mandatory for schools to teach African American History in schools everyday and require testing. FOX news anchor Laura Ingraham felt some kind of way when ‘Just That Kid from Akron’, LeBron James went a little in on Drew Brees on social media when Brees (who also is in need of a African American History class or 2) said when asked about Colin Kaepernick, Drew Brees response was “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America”. After all the backlash from his comments Brees did some research and apologized via IG.

FOX’s Laura Ingraham then decided to give her two cents live on air saying that Drew Brees had a right to give his opinion and that LeBron James and a few others should “shut up and dribble”.

I wonder if she realized how disrespectful her commentary was? Not to mention implying that just because a man, a black man, plays basketball as ONE of his livings, means he can’t have the intelligence to know that systemic racism exists?

If she didn’t, LeBron James did and clapped back at her while reposting her disrespectful piece:

Check out King James clap back and FOX Laura Ingraham’s commentary video below