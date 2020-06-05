FOX Laura Ingraham Tell’s LeBron To ‘Shut Up And Dribble’ & LBJ Clapped Back [VIDEO]

This why it should be mandatory for schools to teach African American History in schools everyday and require testing. FOX news anchor Laura Ingraham felt some kind of way when ‘Just That Kid from Akron’, LeBron James went a little in on Drew Brees on social media when Brees (who also is in need of a African American History class or 2) said when asked about Colin Kaepernick, Drew Brees response was “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America”. After all the backlash from his comments Brees did some research and apologized via IG.
FOX’s Laura Ingraham then decided to give her two cents live on air saying that Drew Brees had a right to give his opinion and that LeBron James and a few others should “shut up and dribble”.
I wonder if she realized how disrespectful her commentary was? Not to mention implying that just because a man, a black man, plays basketball as ONE of his livings, means he can’t have the intelligence to know that systemic racism exists?
If she didn’t, LeBron James did and clapped back at her while reposting her disrespectful piece:
Check out King James clap back and FOX Laura Ingraham’s commentary video below
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening…and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.